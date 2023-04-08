Sea Dogs Sweep Rumble Ponies with a 13-3 Win on Saturday

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs completed the three-game sweep of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 13-3 victory at Hadlock Field on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,368.

The Rumble Ponies scored their first run in the top of the first inning. Wyatt Young hit a lead-off single to left field then scored on an RBI double by J.T. Schwartz and Binghamton led, 1-0.

The Sea Dogs quickly answered in the bottom of the same inning. Nick Yorke reached on a double to centerfield then scored on an RBI single by Ceddanne Rafaela tying the game, 1-1.

Portland took the lead for the first time in the third inning. Alex Binelas lined a two-run double off the Maine Monster in left field scoring Yorke and Tyler McDonough and the Sea Dogs led, 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Stephen Scott hit a double into the right field corner then scored on an RBI double to left field by Tyler Dearden, extending Portland's lead, 4-1.

Matt Rudick blasted a two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Rumble Ponies continued to trail, 4-3.

The Sea Dogs added nine more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Corey Rosier, Matthew Lugo, Christian Koss and Tyler Dearden each recorded multi-RBI hits while Binelas, Scott and Koss drew walks to get on base.

RHP Jacob Webb (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned his first win of the season for Portland tossing 2.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts. RHP Junior Santos (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is given the loss, pitching 4.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs play again on Tuesday, April 11th at 6:35pm against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire.

