Fisher Cats Sweep Curve in Opening Series of the 2023 Season

April 8, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Henry Davis ripped a line drive under the dive of New Hampshire left fielder Steward Berroa that resulted in a two-run triple for the Curve, but the late efforts fell short for Altoona as New Hampshire defeated the Curve, 4-2, to complete the sweep on Saturday at PNG Field.

Davis ripped the triple of reliever Troy Watson, who tossed just one inning for the Fisher Cats. It was one of five hits in the game for the Curve, who stranded six runners on base. Dylan Shockley reached on an error and Josh Palacios singled to right field to set up the two-run triple.

Jared Jones dazzled in his Double-A debut for the Curve. The 21-year-old struck out six batters and allowed just one hit in 4.2 innings. The lone hit, however, was a two-run home run by Luis De Los Santos, scoring Will Robertson, who was hit by a pitch the at-bat before. Jones allowed just four baserunners in the outing.

Nick Dombkowski allowed one unearned run in 1.1 innings of relief following Jones. Leo Jimenez scored on a Damiano Palmegiani infield single and a throwing error by Dombkowski, who fielded the softly hit ball and threw it into right field. New Hampshire added a fourth run Tyler Samaniego in the eighth inning, when Berroa hit a double, stole third, and scored on a dropped third strike to Palmegiani. Tahnaj Thomas and Matt Eckelman each tossed scoreless innings in relief.

New Hampshire starter Jimmy Robbins earned the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Jimmy Burnett earned his first save of the season, working a scoreless ninth inning.

The Curve will have Sunday and Monday off before traveling to Erie on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with RHP Aaron Shortridge making his 2023 debut for Altoona against RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long for Erie.

The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.