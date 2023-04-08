April 8, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS BLANK RUMBLE PONIES IN GAME TWO -Portland won their second-straight two-run game last night, 2-0 over the Rumble Ponies. The Sea Dogs scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Elih Marrero drew a lead-off walk then advanced to second on a single by Nick Yorke. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a groundball to the second baseman who tossed the ball to the shortstop to attempt the double play. However, the shortstop, Mateo Gil overthrew the ball to first base and Marrero was able to score and Portland led, 1-0. Corey Rosier drove Christian Koss home in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single to center field, extending Portland's lead, 2-0.

STELLAR PITCHING - Last night, Portland's starter Shane Drohan tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing one walk while striking out five. Theo Denlinger, in his Red Sox organizational debut, pitched 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts. Brendan Nail tossed 1.1 innings with four strikeouts and Rio Gomez finished the game, recording the final two outs.

NEW YEAR, NEW ROSTER - This season's roster includes four of the top 30 prospects in the Red Sox system and 25 returning players from 2022. Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 3 prospect), Nick Yorke (No. 7 prospect), Matthew Lugo (No. 18 prospect) and Niko Kavadas (No. 23 prospect) will all take the field for the Sea Dogs this season. Yorke will be making his Double-A debut while Rafaela, Lugo and Kavadas all spent time in Portland last season.

FAMILIAR FACES - The Sea Dogs will feature many familiar players from last year, including pitchers Zach Bryant, Brendan Cellucci, Shane Drohan, Ryan Fernandez, Michael Gettys, Rio Gomez, Dominic LoBrutto, Chih-Jung Liu, Brendan Nail, Wyatt Olds, Yusniel Padron-Artiles, Cody Scroggins, Sterling Sharp, Dylan Spacke, Brian Van Belle, Jacob Webb, Ryan Zeferjahn, catchers Elih Marrero and Stephen Scott. Infielders Alex Binelas, Niko Kavadas, Christian Koss, Matthew Lugo and Nick Yorke and outfielders Tyler Dearden and Ceddanne Rafaela.

BOB FREITAS AWARD WINNERS - During the off season, the Sea Dogs were awarded the Double-A Freitas Award, thanks in large part to a big jump in attendance at Hadlock Field in 2022. The Sea Dogs averaged 5,744 fans a night and saw a 37% increase from the previous year. Portland is just the fourth team to ever win the award twice. They were last awarded with the prestigious honor in 1999.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC - The 2023 World Baseball Classic featured 24 current and former Sea Dogs participating either as a player or a coach. Sea Dogs players represented 12 teams in the World Baseball Classic including Australia (Daniel McGrath), China (Ray Chang), Chinese Taipei (Tzu-Wei Lin), Colombia (Rio Gomez, William Cuevas and Edgar Renteria), Cuba (Roenis Elias and Yoan Moncada), Dominican Republic (Rafael Devers), Israel (Ryan Lavarnway and Kevin Youkilis), Mexico (Joey Menese and Jarren Duran), Netherlands (Xander Bogaerts), Puerto Rico (Christian Vazquez, Henry Ramos and Kiké Hernández), United States (Daniel Bard, Ryan Pressly and Mookie Betts), and Venezuela (Darwinzon Hernandez, Eduardo Rodriquez and Enmanuel De Jesus)

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 8, 2022 - David Hamilton finished a double shy of the cycle on Opening Night, making his Boston Red Sox organizational debut going four-for-five with a single, triple, and two home runs. Hamilton tripled in his first at bat, then blasted a two-run homer in the second inning, and an RBI single in the third. He crushed a grand slam in the fourth. Portland went on to win 11-6 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

PITCHING PREVIEW - RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu will make his 2023 debut for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. He made his Double-A debut with the Sea Dogs 9/18/22 and tossed 3.2 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking three and striking out two. Liu allowed one home run and threw 70 pitches, 42 for strikes. He made one appearance for Portland in 2022.

