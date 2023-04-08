Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks Game Information

ENTERING TONIGHT'S GAME

A rubber match from the 'Rubber Capital of the World'! The SeaWolves and RubberDucks split the first two games of the opening series, with Erie shutting out Akron 5-0 on Thursday and Akron notching a come-from-behind 6-4 win on Friday. Manager Gabe Alvarez puts the baseball into the hand of Detroit's #5 ranked prospect Ty Madden. The Texan right-hander returns to the SeaWolves after making the final seven regular seasons appearances of his first professional season with Erie. As a SeaWolf, the 2021 first-rounder pitched to a 2.78 ERA in 35.2 IP. He's opposed by left-hander Joey Cantillo, Cleveland's #19 prospect. On the of- fensive side, Erie has logged just six hits, three in each game, through two games. However, they've tallied 19 walks. A season ago, it took the Howlers eight full games (72 innings) to tally 19 offensive walks.

SOUTHWEST DIVISION (1st Half)

-Erie opens the season with seven of Detroit's top 30 prospects: RHP Wilmer Flores (#3), INF Colt Keith (#4), RHP Ty Madden (#5), RHP Dylan Smith (#17), LHP Brant Hurter (#23), C Josh Crouch (#26), and RHP Austin Bergner (#29).

-After Dylan Smith made his Double-A debut last night, every player on the Erie roster has Double-A experience. Only Smith and Colt Keith hadn't played in Double-A prior to Opening Night.

-The lone member of Erie's starting rotation ranked outside Detroit's top 30 is RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long, who came over the Tigers from Minnesota in the Michael Fulmer trade in 2022.

-Zanesville, Ohio native and the top ranked position player on Erie's roster has acclimated to Double-A well already; he has hits in each of the first two games including a three-run double in Friday's win.

-It Adam Wolf. The lefty is from Milan, Ohio and had family in the crowd to watch him throw two scoreless innings on Opening Night -Today marks the third of 21 matchups between the SeaWolves and RubberDucks in 2023, nine of which will be played at Canal Park in Akron.

-Erie tallied their 19th walk in their 16th offensive inning last night, a figure that took them 72 offensive innings to match last season.

NORTHEAST DIVISION (1st Half) VS. AKRON

For the second straight night, walks played an important role at Canal Park in Akron. Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves lost to the RubberDucks, 6-4. The game featured 20 walks, 10 for each pitching staff, and three hit batters and three combined errors.

The brightest spot for Erie was Detroit's #23 prospect Brant Hurter. In his season debut, the left-hander tossed four scoreless innings with two hits and two walks allowed. He struck out six Ducks.

Erie opened the scoring in the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead with sacrifice flies by Diego Rincones and Daniel Cabrera in consecutive plate appearances after Erie loaded the bases with no outs.

The score lasted until the fifth inning. Dylan Smith, in his Double-A debut, walked the first three batters he faced. Angel Marti- nez knocked in a pair for Akron with a bases-loaded single tying the game.

Erie rebounded by scoring a pair of their own in the sixth inning, both on bases loaded walks drawn by Gage Workman and Corey Joyce.

Akron fought back immediately. Nine-hole hitter Aaron Bracho tucked a two-run home run into Canal Park's short right field corner tying the game against righty Yaya Chentouf. Petey Halpin followed with a double. Chentouf gave way to Dario Gardea, who balked Halpin to third base and allowed him to score on a wild pitch.

Chentouf (0-1) took the loss. Jordan Jones (1-0) logged the win for Akron. Cade Smith tallied his first save of the season.

TUESDAY VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP SAWYER GIPSON-LONG vs. RHP AARON SHORTRIDGE WEDNESDAY vs. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES) - UPMC PARK - 12:35 P.M.

RHP WILMER FLORES vs. RHP KYLE NICOLAS THURSDAY vs. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP DYLAN SMITH vs. RHP JUSTIN MEIS FRIDAY vs. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

