Shorebirds Rained out in Greensboro
April 19, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - It seems the only thing that could stop the Delmarva Shorebirds this week was the rain.
Due to inclement weather across the Piedmont Triad, Friday night's Delmarva Shorebirds-Greensboro Grasshoppers game has been postponed.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will last seven innings.
The Shorebirds are in the midst of a historic 12-1 start and 10-game winning streak. Two more wins on Saturday would give Delmarva its best start in franchise history, surpassing the original 1996 Shorebirds (13-1).
The Shorebirds will announce their starting pitchers for the twin bill at a later moment. First pitch for Game 1 on Saturday is set for 5:00 p.m., and pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 4:45 with Will DeBoer on the call.
