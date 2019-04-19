Shorebirds Rained out in Greensboro

April 19, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





GREENSBORO, NC - It seems the only thing that could stop the Delmarva Shorebirds this week was the rain.

Due to inclement weather across the Piedmont Triad, Friday night's Delmarva Shorebirds-Greensboro Grasshoppers game has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will last seven innings.

The Shorebirds are in the midst of a historic 12-1 start and 10-game winning streak. Two more wins on Saturday would give Delmarva its best start in franchise history, surpassing the original 1996 Shorebirds (13-1).

The Shorebirds will announce their starting pitchers for the twin bill at a later moment. First pitch for Game 1 on Saturday is set for 5:00 p.m., and pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 4:45 with Will DeBoer on the call.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.