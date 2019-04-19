Promo Preview: Fireworks, Sanctus Real Concert and More

The homestand will get underway with Make a Difference Monday presented by Catawba Shoe Store! Fans who donate at least $5 worth of canned items for the Manpower Canned Food Drive will get a free ticket to the game.

Monday also kicks off our Salute to Scrubs. All medical professionals can receive a free ticket to a game from Monday-Friday. Family and friends can purchase additional tickets for a discounted $6.

The Crawdads will take on the Augusta GreenJackets at 6:30pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

The series will continue with Dollar Dog Tuesday thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM! Hot dogs are $1 and you can bring in your dog for just a $1 thanks to Cody Law Firm. The 'Dads will also have the an in-game dog show so be sure to sign your dog up!

Tuesday is also Craft Beer Tuesday so fans can enjoy discounted $2 craft beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

The game will begin at 6:30 and gates open at 5:30pm.

On Wednesday evening the series against the GreenJackets will wrap up with the first Kids Win Wednesday of the season. All kids 12 and unders receive a free ticket, free meal voucher, and free bounce house, speed pitch and carousel voucher thanks to NC Pediatric Dentistry!

Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines will be at the stadium for a wine sampling on the concourse.

First pitch is set for 6:30pm and the gates will open an hour before.

Thursday we will have an NFL Draft Party. The night will feature football themes throughout the evening.

Thirsty Thursday is back again! Enjoy beer and Pepsi specials throughout the night courtesy of Sheetz and Focus News:

16 oz beer $2

22 oz Pepsi $2; 32 oz Pepsi $3

The Crawdads and Lakewood BlueClaws will start a four game series on Thursday night. The first pitch is at 7pm and gates open at 6pm.

Friday night is the Crawdad annual Battle of the PTOs brought to you by Denise Clay: Edward Jones. Participating schools will compete to raise the most funds for their PTOs. The winning school will win an additional $250.

Following the game, the Crawdads will have a fireworks show presented by Crowne Plaza and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM.

The game will begin at 7pm and gates open at 6pm.

On Saturday Sanctus Real will be in town for a post-game Christian Concert presented by the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, Hickory Christian Academy, and 106.9 The Light. The Crawdads game will get underway at 5pm and the concert will begin immediately following the game.

The homestand wraps up on Sunday with Red Out Night. Community Blood Center fo the Carolinas will be at the Frans for a blood drive and fans who wear red can receive a free ticket to the game.

It is also Bark in the Park thanks to Ren's Dog Den, Cody Law Firm, and WNNC, which means the whole family can come out to enjoy the game.

Church Bulletin Sunday: Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 from each ticket to that bulletin's respective church courtesy of PDQ.

The game will get underway at 3pm and gates will open at 2pm.

