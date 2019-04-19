Kingham promoted to High-A Florida

April 19, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - Rome Braves RHP Nolan Kingham has been promoted from Single-A Rome to High-A Florida. In corresponding moves, RHP Claudio Custodio was transferred from extended spring training to Single-A Rome.

Kingham, 22, was 1-1 with a 0.56 ERA in three starts for the Single-A Braves. In 16 innings of work on the season, the young right-hander surrendered just two runs (one earned) on 12 hits while striking out seven and walking one. Kingham was originally selected by the Braves in the 12th round of the 2018 draft out of Texas.

The Rome roster has 25 active players and 2 injured.

SUMMARY

DELETE: Nolan Kingham

ADD: Claudio Custodio

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.