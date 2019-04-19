Claws Falter Late; Legends Win 5-3 on Friday

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Chase Vallot broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI double in the eighth to key a three-run inning for Lexington as the BlueClaws fell to the Legends 5-3 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Park.

The teams have now split the first two games of their three-game series with Lakewood falling to 4-12 and the Legends improving to 9-6 on the year.

The three-run Legends eighth inning included a go-ahead double by Vallot and a two-run home run by Reed Rohlman. All three runs were charged to BlueClaws pitcher Colton Eastman (0-2).

Alec Bohm reached base in all four plate appearances for the BlueClaws, going 3-3 with a walk. It was Bohm's second three-hit game of the season and third of his career.

Winning pitcher Austin Lambright (1-0) gave up two runs, one earned, while Josh Dye threw a scoreless inning for his first professional save.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth when Bohm scored on an error. After the Legends tied the game in the fifth, they took the lead in the seventh when Juan Carlos Negret scored on an error.

Lakewood came back to the the game off reliever Austin Lambright in the bottom of the seventh on a one-out RBI double from Jonathan Guzman, driving home Jimmy Smith.

BlueClaws starter Ethan Lindow gave up one run over five innings while striking out four but he did not factor in the decision.

Legends starter Austin Cox also got a no-decision after allowing one unearned run over six innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

Abrahan Gutierrez had a hit for the BlueClaws and has now hit safely in all eight games in which he's played this season.

The teams finish their series on Saturday at 4:05 pm. RHP Tyler McKay (0-0) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Charlie Neuwiler (0-1).

