Matheny Magic Helps GreenJackets Win in Extras

North Augusta, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets had just two hits heading to the 9th inning as they trailed the Charleston RiverDogs 3-0. But a three-run 9th inning for the GreenJackets sent the game to extra innings. It was followed by two runs in the 10th to give Augusta a 5-4 victory. Shane Matheny had the walk-off single scoring Ismael Munguia.

The game started with Seth Corry working two scoreless innings for the GreenJackets. In the 3rd, Charleston scratched two runs off the southpaw. After Corry walked two, and a wild pitch allowed the runners to advance, Jacob Gonzalez committed an error on a groundball from Josh Breaux and two runs scored making it 2-0 Charleston.

Corry ends his night after 3.2 innings, allowing two runs, while striking-out six and walking three. The two runs he allowed were unearned and Corry's ERA will stay at 0.00.

The GreenJackets offense was quiet all night as Luis Gil had full control of his array of pitches on the mound for Charleston. The Yankees #13 Overall Prospect walked the first two batters he faced in the 5th, but worked out of the jam to finish his night after five frames. Gil did not allow a run while striking-out nine Augusta hitters.

In the 6th inning, Nelson Gomez for Charleston was facing Keaton Winn with two outs and nobody on-base. On the 9th pitch of the at-bat, Gomez hit his 2nd home run of the year to take a 3-0 lead for the RiverDogs.

Keaton Winn put in another great performance on the mound. He allows just one run over five innings out of the GreenJackets bullpen. Winn has gone at least four innings in all three of his outings.

The GreenJackets offense woke up in the 9th inning. After walks from Matheny and Diego Rincones started the frame, Frankie Tostado doubled off the fence to score Matheny and make it 3-1. It was Jacob Gonzalez with a single to plate Rincones, and all of a sudden it was just a 3-2 lead for Charleston.

With runners on first and third, and only one out, Wander Franco came in to pinch-hit and doubled to score Tostado, but Gonzalez was thrown out at the plate. It tied the game at three and we went to extra innings.

In the 10th, Charleston got a sacrifice fly from Kyle Gray to take a 4-3 advantage. But in the 10th inning, Munguia rifled a double off the wall to score Nico Giarratano and tie the game at four. After Munguia advanced to 3rd base on a sacrifice bunt from Jose Layer, it was Shane Matheny delivering the knockout blow with a single to right field.

With the GreenJackets win, Augusta goes to 8-6 on the season and will look for the series sweep tomorrow over Charleston.

Tomorrows Game: 6:05 p.m. vs Charleston RiverDogs, Sean Hjelle (0-1, 3.95 ERA) vs Luis Medina (0-1, 19.80)

On the night of the first fireworks show of the year, Sean Hjelle will get the ball for the GreenJackets. Hjelle, the #6 Prospect in the San Francisco Giants Organization, threw on night one of the homestand on Monday against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. He finished after 4.2 innings and allowed four runs, giving up his first home run of the year on a three-run home run to Jonah Davis.

Luis Medina takes the mound for the RiverDogs. Medina, the #14 prospect in the Yankees organization, is 0-1 with a 19.80 ERA this season. He allowed 10 runs in his first start facing Asheville and went just two innings. In his 2nd start, Medina went three innings allowing just one run. The right hander is just 19-years old and is in Charleston after he was signed by the Yankees organization back in 2015.

