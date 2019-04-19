RiverDogs Encourage Fans to Slow Down, Bring Dogs, and Kick Back for a Week at the Joe

April 19, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - After a jam-packed Opening Week that welcomed over 30,000 fans through the turnstiles, the RiverDogs are back in town and asking their fans to take their time as they enjoy another week of baseball down at The Joe. Monday's canine-friendly opener will kick off the Charleston club's second homestand of the season, featuring Tuesday's "Embrace of Play Night," the first helicopter ball drop of the season, and more as the Dogs entertain the Kannapolis Intimidators (April 22-24) and Columbia Fireflies (April 25-28) for a weeklong stay at Riley Park.

Monday, April 22, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day/Youth Baseball Night: Bring your dog to the ballpark for the second canine-friendly contest of the season presented by 96.9 The Wolf. Fans can enjoy dollar beers and hot dogs, presented by Busch Light. Youth baseball teams from the area will partake in a pregame parade before taking in the sounds and sights of the ballgame on the Ashley River. Don't miss a Bay Street Biergarten craft beer tasting on the concourse. As part of "Dogs with a Cause," the RiverDogs and Blackbaud, the local software and services leader for the global philanthropic community, will share the spotlight with local non-profit Charleston Hope.

Tuesday, April 23, 7:05 p.m.: Live & Local Tuesday: Celebrate Charleston's local scene on the second Food Lion Live & Local Tuesday, presented by 105.5 The Bridge. Fans can enjoy local produce with a farmer's market on the concourse while enjoying the all-new BellyItcher Ale, the RiverDogs' branded beer proudly brewed in conjunction with local brewery Rusty Bull. Fans can enjoy the all-new summer staple all season long as part of Live & Local Tuesdays.

Wednesday, April 24, 7:05 p.m.: Embrace of Play Night: Everyone's trying to speed up the game, but why rush a good thing? Fans will be encouraged to nurse a beer on "Embrace of Play" Night. Pick daisies in the outfield between innings, enjoy slow-cooker food specials, and see which will end first: the baseball game or a game of Monopoly. All clocks will be banned from The Joe for the evening. And since good things come to those who wait, all fans in attendance for the final out of the game will receive a commemorative pin proudly stating, "I stayed for an entire baseball game" as well as a voucher redeemable for four tickets to a RiverDogs game in 2025. As part of Wild Card Wednesdays in conjunction with Chuck FM, seniors eat free and those that stay until the final out can take a leisurely stroll around the bases after the game.

Thursday, April 25, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy dollar brews and Ashley River views on the a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, featuring dollar beers and DJ Natty Heavy in the Ashley View Pub. Fans can follow DJ Natty Heavy and 95SX on social media to win VIP wristbands to Club Budweiser and cut the beer lines.

Friday, April 26, 7:05 p.m.: Friday Fireworks, TV Show Themes: Reminisce about some of your favorite television show themes as the RiverDogs put on their second postgame fireworks show of the season presented by Home Telecom on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday. Also, in conjunction with 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News, fans wearing red will receive $1 off regular ticket pricing at the box office with the option to donate that dollar back to support the Vantage Point Foundation. During an inning break, a deployed military serviceman, servicewoman - - or veteran unable to attend the game - will be called and thanked by all in attendance for their service.

Saturday, April 27, 6:05 p.m.: Helicopter Ball Drop/Naturday: Press your luck and stick around after the game for the first postgame ball drop of the season as part of Saturdays Live at The Joe presented by Mix 95.9 and Fox 24. Following the night's tilt against Columbia, the RiverDogs will deposit thousands of bouncy balls from above in a colorful explosion on the field. One lucky fan has a chance to walk away with a $2,000 grand prize if their numbered ball lands on home plate. As part of the first Naturday of the season, fans can enjoy the RiverDogs' latest frosty beverage, the Naturdays Beer Shake featuring Natty Light over strawberry and vanilla ice cream with fresh squeezed lemon.

Sunday, April 28, 5:05 p.m.: Holy City Sunday: The RiverDogs proudly display the city of Charleston's famous moniker on the second Holy City Sunday of the season. As part of an MUSC Health Family Sunday, families can enjoy free parking and play pregame catch on the field. Kids at the ballpark eat free, run the bases post-game and play catch on the field pre-game, and members of the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club (12 and under) get in for free presented by Y102.5 and ABC News 4. The USGA will be on site to celebrate the game of golf and the coming of the US Women's Open to Charleston May 30-June 3. For those that can't make it to the ballpark, catch the game on MyTV Charleston (Channel 36 over air) as "the voice of the RiverDogs" Matt Dean is joined by ABC News 4's Scott Eisberg every Holy City Sunday at The Joe.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.