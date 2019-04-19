Rain Postpones Friday's Game against Hickory

COLUMBIA, SC - Due to rain in the area, Friday's game against the Hickory Crawdads has been postponed and moved to Saturday as part of a doubleheader.

Both games will be seven innings long, with the first starting at 5:05 p.m. at Segra Park. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and tickets for tonight's postponed game may be redeemed at any future 2019 Fireflies regular season home game.

