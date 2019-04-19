Game Postponed; Friday Night's Game Rescheduled to Saturday
April 19, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE - Tonight's Asheville Tourists game against the West Virginia Power has been postponed due to rainy conditions. The two teams will play a double-header on Saturday, April 20th with game one scheduled to begin at 1:05pm. Game two will begin approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
The gates to McCormick Field will open on Saturday at 11:30am with the Easter Egg Hunt in the outfield scheduled to begin at noon. Fans who wish to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt must have a ticket to Saturday's game.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them to any 2019 Tourists home game excluding July 3rd. Ticket exchanges must be done in person at the McCormick Field ServPro Box Office. Following tomorrow's double-header, the Tourists hit the road and will return home on Tuesday, April 30th.
