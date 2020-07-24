Share the Glove: Luxemburg Rec Club Awarded $2,000 Baseball Equipment Grant

July 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, Minn. - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce that the Luxemburg Rec Club has been awarded the "Share the Glove" grant courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation.

In 2020, The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $40,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 22 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this year. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2,000, will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

"Hopefully, all of us can fondly reflect about a time in our childhood playing ball and how fun it was, never fully realizing at the time how much it also positively shaped our character," said Northwoods League Foundation Secretary Gary Hoover. "The Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove initiative directly speaks to making those same memories for children in the communities where the Northwoods League plays. It is a joy to make these grants possible."

The Luxemburg Rec Club baseball program is open for boys & girls of every level of ability. It is managed by volunteer community members and over 110 kids participate. There are no drafts, no tryouts, everyone is welcome, and everyone plays. Luxemburg Rec Club is focused on not only teaching the fundamentals of baseball in a fun and safe environment, but sportsmanship and respect for each other.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be eleven (11) baseball grants and eleven (11) softball grants awarded throughout the Northwoods League affiliates. St. Cloud has been chosen to award one of the baseball grants for the 2020 season.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the St. Cloud Rox at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.