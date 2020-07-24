Green Bay Finishes Home Set with Fond du Lac

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah meet the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the fifth time this season as they open up a two-game set tonight at home.

Green Bay, 11-11, has the opportunity to continue their winning ways against the Dock Spiders tonight, who currently sit one game ahead of the Booyah in the East division, tied with Rockford for first place. So far, this season, Green Bay holds a 3-1 record against Fond du Lac, and has won back-to-back meetings between the two sides.

In their last meeting, Green Bay picked up a 5-3 win on July 10th at Herr-Baker Field and Marian University. The game went into extra innings, and in the 10th, West Virginia's Alec Burns delivered a two-run single into right field to put the Booyah up by two. In the bottom of the inning, Joe Taylor shut the door on the Dock Spiders as Green Bay swept the two-game set from Fond du Lac.

Tonight, the Booyah send Chris Jefferson to the mound for his first start of the 2020 season. Through three games pitched so far, Jefferson holds a WHIP of 1.20, and six strikeouts compared to just one walk in nearly seven innings pitched. In the 2020 school year with New Mexico State, Jefferson went 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm, with the Booyah trying to create a three-way tie at the top of the Wisconsin-Illinois East pod. Green bay will face right hander Ryan Lotus, who is 1-0, but has a 12.15 ERA in four games this season.

