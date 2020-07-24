Rafters Victorious Behind Pitching Staff's Fifteen Strikeouts

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-7) continued their pitching dominance on Friday night in game one of two with the Rockford Rivets (12-11). Rafters pitching allowed just three hits in a 4-2 Rafters win.

Pitchers were expected to reign supreme with Rockford and Wisconsin Rapids bringing the top ERAs in the league into Friday night. The Rafters faced Zach Kammin of the Rivets, who entered the day leading the staff in strikeouts. The Rafters got four runs off of Kammin in his 4.1 innings pitched.

In the third, the Rafters scored a run off the bat of Billy Cook. Cook doubled down the left field line scoring Richie Schiekofer on a hit-and-run. Two batters later, the Rafters took the lead on a Jake Dunham RBI groundout.

Two innings later, with the score tied at 2, Cook walked, Ryan Walstad singled, and Dunham was hit by a pitch to set the table for Jack-Thomas Wold. Wold hit a groundout, scoring Cook to give the Rafters a lead. The Rafters would get one more in the inning on a wild pitch to conclude the scoring.

Rafters pitching struck out fifteen batters in a strong performance. Jimmy Borzone got his first win with four innings scoreless, striking out eight.

Tomorrow, the Rafters look to further improve on their Northwoods League best 11-1 record in game three of the homestand. Coverage of the Rivets and the Rafters begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

