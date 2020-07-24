Fondy Pitching Fans 13 in 4-1 Win over Rockford

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders' (12-10) pitching stole the show in their 4-1 win over the Rivets (12-10) on Thursday night, striking out 13 combined hitters in the victory.

Fond du Lac struck first in the second inning after Tate Kolwyck (Vanderbilt University) reached on an infield hit, and advanced to second following a throwing error. Ryan Ritter (University of Kentucky) drilled a hit into center that scored Kolwyck and gave Fondy a 1-0 lead.

The Rivets would get their only run of the ballgame in the top of the fifth. after a ground ball from Cam McDonald (University of Illinois) got into left field to tie the game at one.

The Dock Spiders wasted no time in taking the lead back, as they scored two the very next inning to retake the lead. Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) lined a single into center field, and Kolwyck dropped a perfectly-executed bunt down the third-base line to put runners at first and second. The small ball strategy paid off, as John Rhodes (University of Kentucky) came up and dropped a double down the left-field line that scored Elko from second and made it 2-1 Fondy.

Ritter would add on another RBI on the night after a sacrifice fly to center field brought in Kolwyck and put the Dock Spiders up 3-1.

The Dock Spiders added one more on for good measure in the eighth after a fielder's choice ground ball from Jack Alexander (Austin Peay) brought home Rhodes to make it 4-1.

Jake Saum (UCLA) helped set the tone for the Dock Spiders' pitching staff, striking out three batters and allowing just one hit in three and two-third innings. Drew Irvine (University of Iowa) came in with two outs in the fourth and put up the performance of the night, going three and two-thirds with eight strikeouts to improve to 2-0 on the season. With one out in the eighth, Nate Thomas (Northern Illinois University) came in to relieve Irvine and got the last two strikeouts of the inning. Thomas was able to get the first two outs in the ninth, but the Rivets loaded the bases and brought the leading run to the plate. In a jam, Fondy went to Theo Denlinger (Bradley University) who came in and threw one pitch to get the final out and record his third save of the summer and secure the 4-1 win.

Tonight's win brings the Dock Spiders back into a tie with the Rivets atop the East Division in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.

The Dock Spiders will have a road game tomorrow night against the Booyah, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

