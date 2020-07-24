Woodchucks Rally Late, Stun Loggers in Extras

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks put together their biggest comeback of the 2020 season on Friday night, beating the La Crosse Loggers at home. The final score was 9-8 in ten innings. It was also the third walk-off win of the season for the Chucks, with Kyle Hess producing a game-winning triple.

The Woodchucks trailed 6-1 after six innings, collecting their first run with an RBI double from Santiago Garavito. The Chucks wouldn't score again until the seventh inning. Alejandra Macario and Kyle Hess each scored on wild pitches, and Nick Romano drove in two runs with a double. It was 6-5 after seven innings. Wisconsin tied the game in the eighth, with Hess producing an RBI single.

Both teams scored in the ninth inning. After briefly trailing 7-6, Wisconsin's Leighton Banjoff tied the game once again. He hit a run-scoring single to plate Adrian Mella, with the Chucks down to their final out. The game went to extra innings, tied 7-7. Wisconsin trailed again after a Loggers run in the 10th inning. Macario scored Myles Austin with an RBI single to tie the game. Then Kyle Hess connected with an RBI triple, scoring the winning run.

Wisconsin used three pitchers in the game. Nick Marshall got the start, and JD Shultz saw time. Shultz tossed three scoreless innings. Michael Smith was the final pitcher to work for the Woodchucks, and was the winner.

Top Performers

Kyle Hess was 4-6 in the game with three singles and a game-winning triple.

Nick Romano was 2-3 with a single and RBI double, which scored a pair of runs.

JD Shultz tossed three scoreless innings in relief.

Next Up

The Woodchucks have another game against La Cross tomorrow night, at home. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

