Loggers Top Booyah 6-1

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The top of the order set the table for the La Crosse Loggers and the pitching staff carried the weight the rest of the way as the Loggers topped the Green Bay Booyah 6-1 on Thursday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Braiden Ward (Washington) walked to start the game, stole second, and then came around to score on an RBI single by Kobe Kato (Arizona) in the top of the first inning.Â Ward walked again in the third inning, stole second, advanced to third base on a single by Kato, and came in to score on a sac fly by JT Thompson (Texas State).

Travis Weston (1-0) earned the win for the Loggers, scattering four hits and allowing just one run over 5.1 innings pitched while striking out five batters. Eli Campbell (Bradley) and Jared Freilich (Penn State) pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out seven batters combined.

Kato finished 3-for-5 on the day, while Colin Burgess (South Carolina) was 3-for-3 with two walks. Blake Klassen (Saddleback CC) added two hits for the Loggers.

The Loggers improve to 10-12, while the Booyah fall to 11-11.

La Crosse will travel to Wausau tonight for the first game of a two-game set against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Marius Balandis (Saint Louis) will toe the rubber for the Loggers for a 6:35 first pitch.

