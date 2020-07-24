Dock Spiders Belt Three Home Runs in 4-1 Win at Booyah

GREEN BAY, WI - The Booyah (11-12) held the Dock Spiders (13-10) hitless into the sixth before Fondy belted back-to-back home runs and added a two-run long ball an inning later to beat Green Bay 4-1.

Friday night's game saw little offense going to the sixth, with the Booyah recording the only hit of the night back in the third inning.

The sixth was the start of a mini home run derby for the Dock Spiders, as Brayden Frazier (University of Iowa) led off the inning with a ball he crushed over the left-field wall, his first of the summer, to put Fondy on top 1-0.

The very next pitch, Victor Scott II (West Virginia University) got his second dinger of the season, a line drive that just snuck inside the right-field foul pole for back-to-back home runs for the Dock Spiders to make it 2-0.

The Dock Spiders would get two more in the next inning, with Tate Kolwyck (Vanderbilt University) starting the seventh with an infield single. On the next pitch, Kolwyck's Vandy teammate Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University) launched a long home run to right field for his first of the season that made it 4-0.

The Booyah would manage to score one run in the ninth, but Ryan Duffy (University of Minnesota) recorded consecutive strikeouts to strand the bases loaded and close out the 4-1 Dock Spiders victory. The win, along with a Rockford Rivets loss, puts the Dock Spiders in sole possession of first place in the East Division.

Ryan Loutos (Washington University in St. Louis) pitched his longest outing of the season, tossing five scoreless innings with only one hit allowed and six strikeouts to improve to 2-0. Jack Liffrig (University of Minnesota) came in to relieve Loutos and helped continue the dominance on the mound, keeping the Booyah off the board in his three innings pitched. Duffy came in for the ninth and was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam and secure the win. The Dock Spiders bullpen finished the night with nine strikeouts and only three walks allowed.

In addition to the solid work on the mound, the Fondy defense was as close to perfect as you can get in the 4-1 win; Ritter recorded six defensive assists along with a double play at short, and Kolwyck notched four defensive assists at second as well as a turned double play. Ritter and Kolwyck both had highlight-reel plays at their respective positions in back-to-back plays at second to turn in a great defensive game in the middle infield.

The Dock Spiders will return home to face the Booyah Saturday night at 6:35 pm to finish out the home-and-home series against Green Bay.

