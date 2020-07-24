Rafters Start Key Series with Rockford Rivets on Friday

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have been on fire at Witter Field this summer. The Rafters have motored out in front in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod, three games ahead of the Rockford Rivets, the next closest team in the Pod. The Rafters 15-7 record has been driven by the Rafters 10-1 record at home. Tonight, the Rivets and Rafters face off in a key mid-season matchup to open up a two-game series.

Tonight is a battle of the two best pitching staffs in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. Rockford and Wisconsin Rapids both staff ERAs under three and a half. Coe College Zach Kammin takes the mound for the Rivets against Spencer Arrighetti of the Rafters.

Kammin has a 3.07 ERA entering play on Friday coming off an excellent start against the Green Bay Booyah. Kammin allowed just one run over 6.2 innings in his longest start of the year. Arrighetti is one of two starters in the Rafters rotation that has not allowed a run so far in 2020. Arrighetti most recently pitched on Sunday, firing four innings scoreless versus the La Crosse Loggers.

Tonight, the Rafters look to further improve on their Northwoods League best 10-1 record at home. Coverage of the Rivets and the Rafters begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

