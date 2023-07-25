Seven-Run Second Inning Highlights Bounce Back Win

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists won their fifth straight home game on Tuesday night with a 13-7 victory over the Rome Braves. Asheville opened the six-game series with a statement win in large part because of their seven-run second inning. It is the second most runs the Tourists have scored in an inning this season.

Behind 2-0 early, Kobe Kato delivered a game-tying two-run single into left field to open the scoring in the bottom of the second. Justin Williams doubled off the top of the wall to put Asheville in front 3-2. A Jacob Melton RBI single plus a Braves throwing error netted another two runs. Ryan Clifford added a Sacrifice Fly and Tim Borden II clubbed an RBI double to cap the frame. Asheville led 7-2 after two.

Rome responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third; however, Melton and the Tourists had an answer. Melton crushed a 461-foot three-run Homer to right-center and Kato also scored on a Wild Pitch. The four-run inning extended Asheville's lead back up to 11-4.

Each team scored two runs in the sixth with the Tourists pair coming on a Clifford leadoff Home Run and another RBI hit from Kato. Both Kato and Melton finished 3-for-5 while Tommy Sacco Jr. belted two doubles and Zach Cole went 2-for-4 in his McCormick Field debut.

Franny Cobos earned the win out of the Tourists bullpen with three strong innings pitched and six strikeouts. Walker Brockhouse finished out the game with 2.1 innings and only one run allowed.

