BlueClaws, IronBirds Rained out on Tuesday
July 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and Aberdeen IronBirds have postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Tuesday at ShoreTown Ballpark and will play a double-header on Wednesday beginning at 11:05 am.
Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining BlueClaws home game in 2023, subject to availability. Click here to see a BlueClaws Promotional Schedule.
Exchanges can be made in person at the BlueClaws Box Office or by calling 732-901-7000 option 2.
Wednesday's double-header includes two seven-inning games. Only one ticket is required for admission to both games.
