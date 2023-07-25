BlueClaws, IronBirds Rained out on Tuesday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and Aberdeen IronBirds have postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Tuesday at ShoreTown Ballpark and will play a double-header on Wednesday beginning at 11:05 am.

Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining BlueClaws home game in 2023, subject to availability. Click here to see a BlueClaws Promotional Schedule.

Exchanges can be made in person at the BlueClaws Box Office or by calling 732-901-7000 option 2.

Wednesday's double-header includes two seven-inning games. Only one ticket is required for admission to both games.

