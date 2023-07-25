HVR Game Notes - July 25, 2023

July 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (50-40, 11-13) at Hickory Crawdads (44-40, 17-6)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (4-6, 4.48 ERA) vs. RHP Winston Santos (6-4, 4.75 ERA)

| Game 91 | Away Game 43 | L.P. Frans Stadium | Hickory, N.C. | July 25, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

ON TO THE TARHEEL STATE:The Hudson Valley Renegades make their first-ever visit to Hickory, North Carolina this week to take on the Hickory Crawdads. The Crawdads and Renegades played a six-game series at Heritage Financial Park last year where 'Gades took five out of the six games from the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-4 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Ben Cowles crushed a pair of solo home runs while Agustin Ramírez hit a two-run home run as well in the loss. BaileyDees tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen to extend his scoreless innings streak to 9.2 innings.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, RHP Drew Thorpe was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 17-23. Thorpe previously earned the award for the week of May 29-June 4 and was named SAL Pitcher of the Month in June. In his lone start on Sunday versus the Brooklyn Cyclones, the New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect tossed 8.0 shutout innings and struck out 13 batters, setting a new single-game franchise record. He earned the Renegades fifth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela and Tyrone Yulie, and outfielder Aaron Palensky.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotion of Bailey Dees to Double-A Somerset. The right-hander appeared in 26 games for Hudson Valley this season and finished his time sporting a 1.74 ERA and on a 9.2 innings scoreless streak dating back to June. Indigo Diaz was also transferred from the 7-day I.L. to the Full-Season Injured List.

DOUBLE TROUBLE:After a two home run performance on Sunday against Brooklyn, Ben Cowles became the first Renegade to hit two home runs in the same game since April 30 and the seventh to do so this season.

RECORD DAY:After striking out 13 hitters on Saturday night, Drew Thorpe brought his season total to 124, the most in single-season franchise history. His 13 punchouts on the night also set a single-game record, breaking his previous mark set on June 11th versus Jersey Shore.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.90 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 482 batters in 375.1 innings, the top of the list as well. The Brooklyn Cyclones sit second with a 2.98 ERA.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 27-for-68 (.397) with 10 doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIs, five walks, and 10 runs in 17 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting seven multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. The Renegades catcher recorded at least one extra-base hit in five straight games from July 7th - July 16th. Since June 29th, only Troy Johnston (MIA--AAA) has recorded more doubles during this span in all of Minor League baseball.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 26 one-run games this season and they own an 11-15 record (.423) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or fewer.

WALK THIS WAY: Rafael Flores became the 10th Renegade this season to walk three or more times in a contest on Friday night versus Brooklyn. He joins Spencer Jones as the second player this homestand to do so. Jones walked three times last Friday against Bowling Green and was the first player to accomplish this feat since Ben Cowles on May 17 vs Brooklyn. Since the second half began on June 20th, Jones is second on the team with 14 walks in 96 plate appearances.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 1021 batters compared to 1014 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

HE GETS ON BASE!:With a hit on Saturday night against Brooklyn, Spencer Jones extended his on-base streak to 15 games. The New York Yankees' No. 3 prospect is hitting .315/.439/.481 with three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs, 11 walks and four stolen bases.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

