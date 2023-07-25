Dino Night Travel Back in Time to a Land for a Night with the Dinos on August 4

Who knew time travel technology was already here? Transport yourself back in time to when the Dinosaurs ruled the world as the T-Rex, Velociraptor, and Triceratops walk the concourse of Fluor Field!

These Dinos are no stick figures either as Ed's Dinosaurs Live bring their life-size, realistic, and animated beasts of the Jurassic era inside the gates of Fluor Field. Throughout the game get up close and personal with the Ed's Dino Gang including a T-Rex, a raptor, triceratops triplets, a stegosaurus and much more! Plus, we may even see a dinosaur hatch from its egg and join the show!

After the game stick around for Friday Night Fireworks lit up by illumifin! Only two more Friday Night Fireworks left this season!

