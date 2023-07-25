Cauley Homers Twice in Tuesday's Loss

July 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC- The Crawdads fell 16-5 to the Hudson Valley Renegades in Tuesday's series opener.

Cam Cauley wasted no time getting the scoring started in the bottom of the first, knocking his first Crawdads homerun.

Hudson Valley's bats got hot with runs in four straight innings, scoring three in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth, and four more in the fifth to pull ahead 11-1.

The 'Dads answered with three in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Jayce Easley walked and took second on a single by Keyber Rodriguez. Cauley blasted his second homerun of the night to make it 11-4.

In the sixth, the Crawdads added another run but still trailed by six. Abimelec Ortiz reached second on a fielding error and came in to score on a single by Cody Freeman.

Hudson Valley erupted for five more runs in the eighth to bring the score to 16-5.

The series will continue tomorrow night with a Candy Celebration. It is also Kids Win Wednesday by Arby's.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.