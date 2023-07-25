Rosario's Four Late-Game RBI Help Drive Sink Hot Rods, 7-4

The last time the Greenville Drive (13-12, 49-42) traveled north to the Bluegrass State, they had a rough go of it, dropping five of six games including the first three of that series in late June. This time their trip to Kentucky to face the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-12, 44-42) started off in the win column as they received four late-game RBI from catcher Ronald Rosario which ultimately made the difference in the 7-4 victory.

The Drive also received yet another solid performance from recent addition Bradley Blalock in his sixth start as he completed 5.1 innings while allowing just one run on four hits. The game would also mark a redemption of sorts for Blalock as his first start in a Drive uniform came in Bowling Green on June 22 in which he gave up four runs on seven hits in just 3.2 innings in an 8-0 Drive loss.

Ultimately the Drive would chip in nine hits enroute to victory, though they'd strikeout 13 times as well, as all but right fielder Allan Castro struck out at least once. Only Eddinson Paulino and Max Ferguson did not record a hit in the game for the Drive.

The game was relatively routine through three innings as neither team mounted much of threat to the teams' respective starters. But as the game flipped to the fourth, the Drive would crack the code and open the scoring.

One out singles from Tyler Miller and Ronald Rosario put two runners on for Eddinson Paulino whose sharp grounder to the right side was mishandled by the first baseman Blake Roberston, allowing Miller to come around to score from second and put Rosario on third. Paulino would steal second putting two in scoring position for Eduardo Lopez who sent a towering fly ball that would be caught on the warning track in left field, allowing Rosario to score and make it 2-0.

In the Hot Rods half of the fourth, they'd add a run of their own off Blalock via the sac-fly as Dominic Keegan's fly ball was deep enough to score Brock Jones and cut the lead in half to 2-1.

The Drive clung to the 2-1 as Blalock worked the fifth and part of the sixth before being relieved with one out by reliever Casey Cobb. Greenville would find some momentum in the seventh rattling off the four runs that would ultimately be the difference on the night. Roman Anthony walked, Allan Castro singled and Brainer Bonaci singled to boost the lead to 3-1. Later in the inning, Ronald Rosario would slash his first double of the night to the left field gap, clearing the bases and giving the Drive a 6-1 lead.

But the Hot Rods would not go quietly as they did their best to attempt a comeback off Cobb. They'd nearly get every run back in the inning as back-to-back homers, a two-run shot and a solo shot, cut the deficit to 6-4. Cobb would get the final outs needed to end the inning giving way to Nate Tellier in the eighth inning. Tellier would walk the bases full in the eighth with two outs, but he'd secure the final out on a fly ball that Tyler Miller chased down to the warning track in the left field corner, preserving the two-run lead.

In the ninth, Rosario would add more insurance to the lead as he slapped a double to right center field bringing in Castro to make it 7-4. Joey Stock picked up his sixth save of the year in the bottom half of the ninth, getting a game-ending double play to seal the victory.

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action at 7:35 p.m. tomorrow for game two of the six-game series with Bowling Green Hot Rods (Houston Astros). The Drive lead the series, 1-0.

