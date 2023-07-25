Last Swing at Summer Head Back to School with One Last Party

Parting ways with the summer and accepting that the school has to begin again is part of life. So why not send summer off with a bang?

Prior to the Greenville Drive taking on the Rome Braves, join the Drive and TD Bank on District 356 for a special presentation of Saturdays on the District! Beginning at 5 p.m. the District comes alive with family fun including inflatable games, face painting, balloon artists, live music, Reedy Rip 'It photo opportunities and autograph signings. Plus favorites including ice cream from Clare's Creamery, pizza from Belladina's, and drinks from the Drive beverage tent.

What's more, TD Bank will be part of the fun as well, offering free kid's haircuts from local downtown barbers to get the kids looking fresh for the school year, the chance to win America's Most Convenient Parking Spot, special giveaways and more!

Get tickets now and take one last swing at summer.

