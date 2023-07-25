Renegades Down Crawdads, 16-5

Hickory, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades bashed three home runs to power past the Hickory Crawdads 16-5 on Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hudson Valley's offense got off to a fast start, plating three runs in the top of the second against Winston Santos. Three straight singles by Rafael Flores, Christopher Familia and Alexander Vargas plated the first run, and Anthony Garcia ripped a two-run double to left-center to give the Renegades a 3-1 lead after Cameron Cauley homered in the bottom of the first off Tyrone Yulie.

The Renegades scored three more in the top of the third to take a 6-1 advantage on a two-run home run by Agustin Ramirez and a solo homer by Christopher Familia. Ramirez finished the night 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. The blast was his fourth in 17 games with the Renegades.

Garcia led off the fourth with an opposite-field home run off Santos (6-5) to open up a 7-1 lead. He finished the night 2-for-2 with two runs scored, a double, a home run, three RBIs and three walks.

After Hudson Valley struck for four more runs in the top of the fifth, Yulie (5-6) ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth, serving up a three-run home run to Cauley to cut the lead down to 11-4. Hickory scored another run in the sixth to narrow the gap to 11-5, but that was as close as they would get.

The Renegades put the game away by scoring five runs and sending 10 to the plate in the eighth to establish a commanding 16-5 lead. Carlos Gomez and Harrison Cohen finished off the win with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief each, combining to allow just one hit in the final 4.0 innings of the game.

By scoring 16 runs, the Renegades matched their season-high for runs scored and had their biggest offensive outburst since a 15-2 win at Greenville on April 30. The Renegades are now 6-1 all-time against the Crawdads.

Hudson Valley and Hickory continue their series on Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.77) takes the mound for the Renegades, against RHP Nick Lockhart (1-0, 0.00) for the Crawdads. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45.

Renegades Record: 51-40, 12-13

