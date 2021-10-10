Seven Loaned by Dallas to Texas Stars
October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by eight players. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 28 players and the Texas roster stands at 29 players.
PLAYER STATUS
Dawson Barteaux Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Joseph Cecconi Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Tye Felhaber Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Thomas Harley Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Jordan Kawaguchi Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Ryan Shea Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Riley Tufte Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Mavrik Bourque Loaned to Shawinigan (QMJHL)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
