Checkers Assign Nachbaur and Fitzpatrick to Greenville
October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers cut down their training camp roster by six following Sunday's scrimmage.
Forward Justin Nachbaur and goalie Evan Fitzpatrick, both signed to AHL contracts, have been assigned to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Additionally, forwards Maxime Fortier and Max Zimmer and defensemen Ethan Cap and Alec Rauhauser have been released from their PTOs.
Charlotte's up-to-date roster can be found here. The team will continue to practice this week leading up to the season opener on the road in Hershey on Saturday.
