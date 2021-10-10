Checkers Assign Nachbaur and Fitzpatrick to Greenville

October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers cut down their training camp roster by six following Sunday's scrimmage.

Forward Justin Nachbaur and goalie Evan Fitzpatrick, both signed to AHL contracts, have been assigned to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Additionally, forwards Maxime Fortier and Max Zimmer and defensemen Ethan Cap and Alec Rauhauser have been released from their PTOs.

Charlotte's up-to-date roster can be found here. The team will continue to practice this week leading up to the season opener on the road in Hershey on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.