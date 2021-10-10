Comets Announce Roster Cuts During Training Camp

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced today the team has made nine cuts to their training camp roster.

The following players were released from their AHL training camp tryout agreement: Nick Rivera, Colin Long, Nick Hutchison, Alex Brink, Greg DiTomaso and Brandon Kasel. In addition, Patrick Grasso, Jordan Kaplan and Samuel Laberge were re-assigned to the ECHL Adirondack Thunder. Currently, the team has six defenseman, 13 forwards and two goalies remaining.

The Comets home opener takes place on Sunday, October 17th against the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For season ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

