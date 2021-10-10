Blackhawks Assign Forward Alex Nylander
October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have assigned forward Alex Nylander to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Nylander, 23, skated in two preseason games with the Blackhawks this season. He missed the entire 2020-21 regular season and scored 26 points (10G, 16A) with Chicago during the 2019-20 season. In 84 career NHL games, Nylander has 13 goals and 19 assists.
With this move, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 27: 14 forwards, 9 defensemen and four goaltenders.
