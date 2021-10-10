Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 10 vs. Syracuse

The Amerks began the preseason on the losing end of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Utica Comets Friday at the Adirondack Bank Center. Veteran defenseman Ethan Prow netted the game-tying goal in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime, but Utica would ultimarely prevail in the skills competition. Forwards Dominic Franco and Jack Quinn also scored goals for the Amerks, while Linus Weissbach recorded two assists on the night.

After earning points in six of the first eight games of the season series with the Crunch in 2020-21, Rochester finished the head-to-head set with a 5-5- 2-0 record in 12 games.

The Amerks scored at least one power-play goal in 18 of their 29 games last season and registered multiple power-play tallies in four overall, including a season-high three against Syracuse on April 3 and on April 23 against Utica.

The Amerks have scored a power-play goal in 13 of their last 20 games against Syracuse dating back to last season, going 20-for-71 (28.2%) with the man-advantage over that span.

Rochester has collected at least one point in 21 of the last 33 games against Syracuse dating back to the start of the 2018-19 campaign, going 17-12-3- 1. While the Crunch have outscored the Amerks 114-110 during that same stretch, Rochester has gone 29-for-119 (24.4%) on the power-play.

The Rochester Americans close out their 2021 preseason schedule this afternoon when they host the intrastate rival Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Opening face-off is slated for 3:00 p.m.

Following today's exhibition matchup, the Amerks and Crunch will face- off a total of 12 times (six home and six road) during the 2021-22 regular season, beginning on Friday, Oct. 22 when the cross-town rivals meet in Rochester's Home Opener at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks' 12 meetings with the Crunch this season are the most against any single opponent in 2021-22.

Rochester begins its 66th American Hockey League season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 22 against Utica at The Blue Cross Arena.

