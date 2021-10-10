Preseason Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 5 PM

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return to the ice this evening for the club's lone preseason game on home ice. The Bears are set to host the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center at 5 p.m. The two teams rematch on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the PPL Center to conclude preseason play.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1-1-0-0) at Hershey Bears (1-0-0-0)

October 10, 2021 | 5 PM | Preseason Game #2 | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (52), Jake Kamrass (3)

Linesmen: Tommy George (61), Rich Jondo (55)

Broadcast Information (Start Time: 4:55 PM)

LISTEN LIVE: Hershey Bears 2021 Preseason Network

Preseason games will be broadcast via the audio link above. Games will not be on the radio or the app during the preseason and there will be no AHLTV broadcast.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears opened the preseason on Friday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, coming away with a 5-4 victory over the Penguins in a physical affair. The game featured four fights, and the two clubs combined for 82 penalty minutes. Eddie Wittchow had a pair of goals for Hershey, while Joe Snively and Brett Leason each had a goal and an assist. Ryan Dmowski scored the game-winning goal with just 1:03 remaining to give Hershey the road victory. The Phantoms are also coming off a victory over the Baby Pens, earning a 4-3 win last night at the PPL Center. Morgan Frost had a pair of goals, including the overtime winner 16 seconds into the extra session.

EXHIBITION PLAY BACK IN HERSHEY:

Tonight marks Hershey's first home preseason game in over two years. The last time the Bears took the ice at GIANT Center in preseason action was on Sept. 28, 2019. That night, Hershey skated to a 2-1 overtime victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey captain Matt Moulson had a power play goal in the third period, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres on waivers earlier this week, had the overtime winner that night.

PHANTOM HEAD-TO-HEAD FACTS:

The Bears went 5-4-2-0 versus the Phantoms during the truncated 2020-21 season. The Chocolate and White have won three straight home games versus the Phantoms, including claiming shutout victories in the previous two outings. Hershey's leading returning scorers in the season series include Shane Gersich (3g, 3a), Brett Leason (2g, 4a), and Matt Moulson (1g, 5a). The Bears and Phantoms are set to play 14 times in the regular season this year, with the first meeting coming one week from tonight at GIANT Center.

