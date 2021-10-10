Red Wings Assign Calvin Pickard to Griffins
October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday assigned goaltender Calvin Pickard to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park, in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against Rockford on Friday, Oct. 15 at Van Andel Arena. Practices are closed to the public but open to registered media.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2021
- Red Wings Assign Calvin Pickard to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Trade Juulsen to Vancouver - Charlotte Checkers
- Blackhawks Assign Forward Alex Nylander - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Assign Four Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Assign Nachbaur and Fitzpatrick to Greenville - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Announce Roster Cuts During Training Camp - Utica Comets
- Seven Loaned by Dallas to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 10 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Florida Assigns Five to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Assign Four To IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Frost Leads Overtime Comeback - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Win Exhibition Finale - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.