Panthers Trade Juulsen to Vancouver
October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers swung a trade Sunday afternoon, dealing Noah Juulsen and Juho Lammikko to Vancouver in exchange for defenseman Olli Juolevi.
Juulsen was on the Charlotte roster as of this morning's skate, having been assigned from Florida earlier this weekend.
Juolevi, the fifth overall pick in 2016, posted three points in 23 games last season as a rookie for the Canucks.
