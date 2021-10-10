Colorado Closes out Perfect Preseason with 4-1 Victory over Barracuda
October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - Forward Alex Beaucage netted a pair of goals as part of four unanswered tallies that pushed the Colorado Eagles to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday. Fellow forwards Kiefer Sherwood and Luka Burzan also lit the lamp in the win, as Colorado finished the preseason going a perfect 2-0. Eagles goaltender Justus Annunen finished the game with 14 saves on 15 shots, while fellow netminder Peyton Jones stopped all 15 shots he faced.
San Jose would strike first in the contest when defenseman Nick Cicek found a rebound in the low slot and hammered it into the back of the net to give the Barracuda a 1-0 edge at the 4:57 mark of the first period.
Colorado would summon an equalizer late in the opening frame when Sherwood skated through the right-wing circle and snapped a wrister past San Jose goaltender Alexei Melnichuk. The tally would level the score at 1-1 with 3:20 left in the period, as the Eagles and Barracuda would head to the intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.
Colorado would come out swinging to start the second period, as Burzan drove the net and stuffed home a rebound to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage just 3:01 into the period.
The lead would grow when Beaucage swept home a one-timer from the left-wing circle to give Colorado a 3-1 lead at the 9:11 mark of the middle frame.
Still on top 3-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would add to their goal count once again when Beaucage smashed a rebound into the back of the net on the power play to give Colorado a 4-1 advantage at the 6:22 mark of the final frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot San Jose 12-10 in the third period and held on for the 4-1 victory.
Colorado finished the afternoon going 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, as the Eagles outshot the Barracuda by a final count of 40-30.
Colorado will return to action when they kick off the regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, October 15th at 8:00pm MT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2021
- Phantoms Comeback Falls Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Storm out of the Gate, Top Phantoms 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Colorado Closes out Perfect Preseason with 4-1 Victory over Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
- Blues Assign Brown & MacEachern to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Close out Preseason with Dominating Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Assign Calvin Pickard to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Trade Juulsen to Vancouver - Charlotte Checkers
- Blackhawks Assign Forward Alex Nylander - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Assign Four Players to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Assign Nachbaur and Fitzpatrick to Greenville - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Announce Roster Cuts During Training Camp - Utica Comets
- Seven Loaned by Dallas to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, October 10 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Florida Assigns Five to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Blackhawks Assign Four To IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Frost Leads Overtime Comeback - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Win Exhibition Finale - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Colorado Closes out Perfect Preseason with 4-1 Victory over Barracuda
- Eagles Storm Back for 4-3 Preseason Win over San Jose
- Colorado Eagles Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule
- Colorado Adds Forward Tarun Fizer on ATO
- Eagles Sign Center Gabriel Fontaine to AHL Contract