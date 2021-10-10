Colorado Closes out Perfect Preseason with 4-1 Victory over Barracuda

WINDSOR, CO. - Forward Alex Beaucage netted a pair of goals as part of four unanswered tallies that pushed the Colorado Eagles to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday. Fellow forwards Kiefer Sherwood and Luka Burzan also lit the lamp in the win, as Colorado finished the preseason going a perfect 2-0. Eagles goaltender Justus Annunen finished the game with 14 saves on 15 shots, while fellow netminder Peyton Jones stopped all 15 shots he faced.

San Jose would strike first in the contest when defenseman Nick Cicek found a rebound in the low slot and hammered it into the back of the net to give the Barracuda a 1-0 edge at the 4:57 mark of the first period.

Colorado would summon an equalizer late in the opening frame when Sherwood skated through the right-wing circle and snapped a wrister past San Jose goaltender Alexei Melnichuk. The tally would level the score at 1-1 with 3:20 left in the period, as the Eagles and Barracuda would head to the intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

Colorado would come out swinging to start the second period, as Burzan drove the net and stuffed home a rebound to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage just 3:01 into the period.

The lead would grow when Beaucage swept home a one-timer from the left-wing circle to give Colorado a 3-1 lead at the 9:11 mark of the middle frame.

Still on top 3-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would add to their goal count once again when Beaucage smashed a rebound into the back of the net on the power play to give Colorado a 4-1 advantage at the 6:22 mark of the final frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot San Jose 12-10 in the third period and held on for the 4-1 victory.

Colorado finished the afternoon going 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, as the Eagles outshot the Barracuda by a final count of 40-30.

