Florida Assigns Five to Charlotte

October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers assigned five players to the Checkers today, sending forwards Zac Dalpe and Serron Noel and defensemen Noah Juulsen, Matt Kiersted and Chase Priskie to Charlotte.

Dalpe, Noel and Juulsen return after being recalled by Florida on Wednesday.

Kiersted, 23, is entering his first full pro season after appearing in seven games with Florida after the conclusion of his collegiate career last season. The undrafted blue liner spent four years at the University of North Dakota, earning a spot on the Second All-American Team, the conference First All-Star Team and the All-USCHO Third Team in 2020-21.

Priskie, 25, has 42 points (11g, 31a) in 72 AHL games over his two pro seasons. He returns to Charlotte after spending the majority of his rookie season here before being traded to Florida, tying for 11th among AHL defensemen in assists and points in 2019-20. Last season, Priskie logged seven points (3g, 4a) in 15 games for the Syracuse Crunch.

The Checkers' training camp rolls on as they prepare for their season opener in Hershey on Oct. 16.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.