Blackhawks Assign Four To IceHogs

October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forwards Mike Hardman and Reese Johnson, and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Nicolas Beaudin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

With these moves, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 28: 15 forwards, 9 defensemen and four goaltenders.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.