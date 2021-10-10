Blackhawks Assign Four To IceHogs
October 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forwards Mike Hardman and Reese Johnson, and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Nicolas Beaudin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
With these moves, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 28: 15 forwards, 9 defensemen and four goaltenders.
