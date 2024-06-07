Series Opener Postponed Due to Severe Weather

LINCOLN, NE - The series opener between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Sioux Falls Canaries has been postponed due to severe weather in the area.

Due to the inclement weather and the forecasted future weather in the Lincoln area and for everyone's personal safety, tonight's game versus the Sioux Falls Canaries has been postponed.

Tonight's game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow, Saturday, June 8th with the first game starting at 5:05 PM. Both games will consist of 7 innings and tickets from tonight's game are valid for both games tomorrow, but they must be redeemed at the box office for a ticket dated for Saturday, June 8th.

