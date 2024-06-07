Ismael Alcantara's Big Night Leads RedHawks to Series Win

June 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - RedHawks right fielder Ismael Alcantara went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a stolen base and a two-run home run to lead Fargo-Moorhead to a 12-2 win over the Sioux City Explorers in front of 3,615 fans on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Alcantara doubled in his first three at-bats before crushing an opposite-field homer in the RedHawks' six-run sixth inning to help power the home side to an 11-1 lead after six. He leads the American Association in hits, stolen bases and batting average.

Not to be outdone, Kona Quiggle notched three hits for the RedHawks and also knocked in a run. Dillon Thomas, C.J. Valdez and Chase McDaniel each had two RBIs in the game.

The RedHawks mashed 15 total hits and rode a nice outing from their pitchers to limit Sioux City to only five hits in the game. Jake Dykhoff, Noah McBride and Kolby Kiser combined to finish the game on the mound.

Starter Orlando Rodriguez allowed four hits and no earned runs in 5.1 innings of work to earn his second win of the season.

Fargo-Moorhead (15-9) returns to the top of the West Division with the win, a half-game clear of the Sioux Falls Canaries (14-9) and one game ahead of the Kansas City Monarchs (14-10).

The RedHawks will now hit the road for a nine-game trip, starting on Friday night against Kansas City before visiting the Sioux City Explorers and Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch for Friday night's game at Legends Field in KC is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

