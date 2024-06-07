Railroaders Set A New League Record in 23-Run Win

(Cleburne Railroaders)

Cleburne, TX - The Railroaders set a new league record for most walks in a game along with two grand slams from RF Brian O'Grady and SS Carter Aldrete for a 23-4 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Thursday night at La Moderna Field.

Cleburne earned 22 walks, breaking the previous record held by the Railroaders and the St.

Paul Saints at 18. 13 came in the second inning which is also an Association record for most in one inning. 1B Thomas Dillard tied the league record for walks by a player in a game with five.

Aldrete went 3-for-4 with five RBI as he was a triple away from the cycle after hitting a single in the first, an RBI double in the second, and a grand slam later in the inning. O'Grady extended his league lead in RBI with 35 on the year as Winnipeg's OF Max Murphy is the next closest with 26. O'Grady also tied Chicago OF Narciso Crook for a league-high 11 home runs.

The walks and runs overshadowed a great debut by starting LHP Antonio Velez as the newest Railroader went six innings, scattered six hits, allowed one earned run, and struck out five RailCats for his first win of the year.

Cleburne looks to take full control of the series on Firework Friday at La Moderna Field with game four set to begin at 7:06 p.m.

