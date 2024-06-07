Monarchs Sign Big-League Pitcher Alexy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A former major leaguer has joined the Kansas City Monarchs' pitching staff.

The Monarchs announced the signing of former Texas Rangers right-hander A.J. Alexy on Friday. Alexy was part of the 2021 and 2022 Rangers, making four starts under then-manager Chris Woodard.

Alexy becomes the fifth Monarch on the 2024 roster with major league experience, joining Yefry Ramirez, Trent Giambrone, Travis Swaggerty, and Blake Rutherford.

The 26-year-old joins the Monarchs to begin a six-game home stretch at Legends Field, with his club taking on the top two teams in the American Association West Division.

In a corresponding move, the Monarchs traded infielder Cameron Cannon to the Cleburne Railroaders in exchange for a player to be named later.

Alexy, a former 11th-round draft pick by the Dodgers, made nine appearances with Texas. He holds a 4-2 record over 30 major league innings. Alexy made his MLB debut at just 23 years old, starting his professional career with 11 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Rangers initially acquired Alexy in the 2017 trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Dodgers.

Alexy delivered two shutout starts to begin his major league career, including his first career win against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. He threw six scoreless innings against the Halos, giving up just one hit.

Alexy was acquired by Washington after the 2022 season, then swapped to the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Cristian Jimenez. The Chicago White Sox claimed Alexy off waivers in 2023, making 16 appearances for Triple-A Charlotte last season.

The right-hander started this season back with Minnesota, appearing with fellow Monarchs pitcher Hunter McMahon on the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. Alexy made seven appearances with three starts for Wichita, striking out 16 batters.

