Max Winds Added to Tacos and Tequila Festival Lineup

June 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Step back into the vibrant era of the '90s and 2000s hip-hop at Tacos and Tequila Festival featuring an iconic throwback lineup now with another great addition! Winnipeg's own, Max Winds will be taking the Tacos & Tequila Festival stage on July 27th, LIVE at Blue Cross Park, home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes!

This exhilarating event will showcase live performances from world renowned hip hop artists such as Lil Jon, Ginuwine, Chingy, Chamillionaire, Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, and DJ Lazer.

Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter and can enjoy:

Live performances from Hip-Hop Legends

The Area's Best Taco Chefs

Hand Crafted Margaritas

Tequila Tasting Lounge

Lucha Libre Wrestling

Exotic Car Showcase

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

Salsa & Queso Competition

Art Installations, Photo Ops and MORE!

Date: Saturday, July 27th, 2024 - 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Location: Blue Cross Park

1 Portage Avenue East, Winnipeg, MB, Canada, R3B 3N3

Tickets are on sale at tacosandtequilaWINNIPEG.com with a range of options from GA entry to VIP access and premium group packages.

This iconic festival is in its 4th year in Kansas City, 3rd year in Dallas-Fort Worth, 2nd year in Milwaukee, and 1st year in Sioux Falls. Social House Entertainment continues to expand its festival reach with innovative and ground-breaking festivals across North America, and now including Winnipeg!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.