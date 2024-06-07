Fargo Offense Explodes in Win

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (15-9) moved into first place in the West Division as they took down the Sioux City Explorers (9-15) Thursday night 12-2. Ismael Alcantara was a beast for the RedHawks, going 4-5 from the plate with three runs and RBI, along with four extra-base hits. A game that saw the X's put the tying runner at the plate in the sixth turned on its heels in the bottom half of that frame when the Hawks scored six runs and never looked back.

The RedHawks opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Fargo's Ismael Alcantara plated Evan Alexander with an RBI double off Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee, making it 1-0. After stealing third, Alcantara came around to score on a fielder's choice from Fargo's CJ Valdez, extending the lead to 2-0.

The X's cut the lead in half in the top of the second when Sioux City's Jake Ortega singled to right field off Fargo starter Orlando Rodriguez, sending Chase Harris home and making it a 2-1 ball game.

The RedHawks built the lead right back in the bottom of the second when Fargo's Drew Ward drew a walk from Sioux City's Wetherbee with the bases loaded, pushing Evan Alexander around and extending the lead to 3-1 Hawks.

Following a scoreless third, the RedHawks added to their lead when Fargo's Dillon Thomas notched a two-RBI single off Sioux City's Wetherbee, waving around Jordan Siket and Ismael Alcantara and making it a 5-1 game.

Sioux City's Jacob Gilliland relieved Wetherbee to start the fifth inning and kept the RedHawks scoreless.

In the top of the sixth, the X's tried to kickstart their comeback by loading the bases on Fargo's Rodriguez, forcing the RedHawks to turn to Jake Dykhoff from the bullpen. Unfortunately for the X's, Dykhoff forced an inning-ending double play and kept the RedHawks up four.

After avoiding the damage, the RedHawks did some more of their own with a two-run homer from Fargo's Alcantara off Sioux City's Gilliland in the bottom of the sixth, pushing home Alexander and extending the RedHawks' lead to 7-1.

Sioux City's Nate Gercken relieved Gilliland after that and the RedHawks added another run when Fargo's Kona Quiggle collected an RBI single, sending home Drew Ward and making it 8-1. After the RedHawks loaded the bases, Fargo's Chase McDaniel tacked on two more runs with a two-RBI single, scoring Valdez and Quiggle and widening the gap to 10-1 Hawks. The RedHawks made it six runs in the frame when Fargo's Sam Dexter came home to score on an RBI grounder from Jordan Siket, making it 11-1.

The Explorers worked one back in the top of the seventh when Sioux City's Daniel Lingua hit a sac fly off Fargo's Noah McBride, allowing Chase Harris to come home and making it 11-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Hawks worked that run back when Fargo's CJ Valdez plated Dillon Thomas on an RBI fielder's choice off Sioux City's Jaren Jackson, making it 12-2.

Kolby Kiser finished the game for the RedHawks, pitching a shutout ninth inning and keeping the final score 12-2.

