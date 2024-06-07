Explorers Are Back Home

June 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers return home and look forward to getting the summer rolling with an exciting weekend of fun at Lewis and Clark Park!

Explorers Opponent

The Lake Country DockHounds, June 7-9

Friday, June 7-7:05 p.m.

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: Braunny Munoz t-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Braunny Munoz for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, June 8-6:05 p.m.

STRIKE OUT CANCER NIGHT & Jersey Auction Benefiting the June E. Nylen Cancer Center

SOUVENIR SATURDAYS: Baseball giveaway Presented by Great Southern Bank AND post-game autograph night.

Sunday, June 9-4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with a valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS: Fans can enjoy a FREE voucher for an ice cream sundae from A&W on top of enjoying our ice cream specialty of the day at our concessions! Plus, kids can run the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Lake Country, the Explorers will have an off-day Monday, June 10, then they will host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in a three-game series June 11 to June 13.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.