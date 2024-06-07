Strong Pitching Pushes Cougars Past Dogs

GENEVA, Ill. - Thanks to a quality start from Jack Fox and great work out of the bullpen, the Kane County Cougars earned a 5-1 win over the Chicago Dogs on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In his sixth start of the season, Fox (3-1) had one of his best outings. The right-hander sprinkled seven hits (six singles), while striking out four hitters and walking none over six innings of work. After Fox departed, the Cougars (16-10) benefitted from outstanding work out of the bullpen. CJ Carter tossed two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth with four strikeouts. To cap the night, Michael Brewer worked a scoreless ninth innings and picked up two strikeouts.

On the offensive side, the Cougars jumped out to an early lead against Chicago (11-14) starter Brooks Gosswein (1-3). Armond Upshaw led off the bottom of the first by smacking a double to left-center field. Next up, a Josh Allen single put runners at the corners for Kane County. Then, Ernny Ordoñez brought home Upshaw with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0.

In the top of the third, the Dogs tied up the ballgame. With two outs, Nick Novak singled and then reached second on a wild pitch. Following the wild pitch, Brantley Bell drove in Novak with a single of his own to tie it up at one.

Kane County responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. Todd Lott led off the frame by reaching on an error before Johan Davis and Claudio Finol hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Later in the inning, Harrison Smith gave the Cougars the lead with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Cougars added on in the bottom of the fifth. Upshaw led off the inning with a walk and promptly stole second. After moving to third on a groundout, Upshaw came in to score on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. In the sixth, the Cougars added two more runs on an RBI single by Smith and a bases-loaded double play to push the lead to 5-1.

After taking the lead, it was smooth sailing from the pitching staff to secure the win. With the victory, the Cougars remain in first place in the American Association East Division.

The Cougars continue the series with the Dogs on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Kenny Serwa (0-1) takes the mound for Chicago, while left-hander Tommy Sommer (0-0) will toe the rubber for the Cougars. Saturday's game will be The Office Night featuring an appearance by Kate Flannery and postgame fireworks. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

