Monarchs' Game with Fargo-Moorhead Postponed

June 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Friday night's Kansas City Monarchs game with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has been postponed.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game of the doubleheader will start at 5:30 p.m. In accordance with American Association rules, both games of the doubleheader will be scheduled for seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange their tickets at the Monarchs box office for a ticket for any future regular season home game of equal or lesser value. Learn more at MonarchsBaseball.com/RainoutPolicy.

Saturday night is Mizzou Night at Legends Field, featuring appearances from Truman the Tiger, the Golden Girls, and more. Tickets are available at MonarchsBaseball.com.

