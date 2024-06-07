Dominant Performance Leads to Series Win

Lincoln, Nebraska - Haymarket Park is where the Lake Country DockHounds grabbed its first road series win of the year with a controlling 5-1 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Brett Conine absolutely dominated on the mound for Lake Country with seven innings of one-run ball.

After allowing his lone run in the first inning, Conine fired six straight scoreless frames while striking out five and giving up only two hits.

Shelby Lackey and Alan Carter, who hadn't pitched in over two weeks, threw zeros of their own to shut the door.

Three runs scored in the top of the second inning, which was all Lake Country needed. Marek Chlup doubled home Ryan Hernandez before scoring on a wild pitch following a two-out, RBI-single by Cesar Izturis Jr.

Demetrius Sims jumped all over the first pitch he saw in the fifth inning, clubbing his first home run of 2024 with DockHounds. Lake Country's shortstop hit nine last season.

"It felt great to hit the round tripper," Sims said, "but it felt even better to get the series win."

Deivy Grullon doubled twice, the second of which aided Marcus Chiu to come home on a groundout by Blake Tiberi.

The DockHounds will travel to Sioux City to begin a three game series Friday night at 7:05 against the Explorers.

