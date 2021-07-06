Series Finale Between Isotopes and Chihuahuas Suspended

July 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tuesday's game has been suspended due to rain. It will be resumed at a later date to be announced in the 5th inning with the Chihuahuas leading 5-3. The game will be finished as a seven-inning game and will be followed by another seven-inning contest.

Tickets for Tuesday's game can be used as a rain check for any future non-restricted 2021 Isotopes home game (for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability). You must bring your ticket to the Isotopes Park Box Office. Tickets do not have to be exchanged today but may be exchanged at your convenience.

At this time, exchanges will be honored for those games currently on sale to the general public (July 6-20). Once tickets go on sale to the public for games July 29 to the end of the season, rain check would also be accepted for those game dates. Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets until they know what game date they would like to attend. Exchanges are accepted exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.